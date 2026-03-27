Apple Studio

Studio Display XDR and Studio Display Firmware Update Released

By Samantha Wiley
Studio Display XDR and Studio Display Firmware Update Released

The Studio Display XDR and Studio Display received new firmware updates from Apple. The two monitors came out earlier this month. Studio Display Firmware 26.4 is exclusive to the latest Studio Display models, meaning that older ones cannot receive the update.


You can install the firmware update for both Studio Displays by connecting your display to a Mac, selecting System Settings, and then choosing Software Update. No notes were provided by Apple regarding the firmware update, so it is up to the owners to figure out what’s included, but likely that they feature bug fixes and improvements.

Studio Display XDR and Studio Display Firmware Update Released

The Studio Display and Studio Display XDR were released earlier this month, featuring a 27-inch display with 5K powered by the A19 and A19 pro chips with a 60-120Hz refresh rate. They also feature a six speaker sound system with Spatial Audio and a 12MP Center Stage camera.


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