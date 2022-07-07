Apple submits ‘Magnetic Fastener’ patent

A patent that uses magnetic fasteners instead of zippers has been submitted by Apple.

Apple’s patent outlines the disadvantages of using a zipper, stating that it’s ‘unsightly’ and can take time to close and open. At the same time, the Cupertino-based company claims that magnetic clasps may prove to be better, albeit not as great when sealing large openings. As for buttons, Apple says that the mechanism is even more time consuming than zippers and would not provide a tight seal.

The patent discusses the use of magnets to open or close opposing seams. In a closed state, the magnets in the first and second portion will attract each other. On the other hand, an open state will have the magnets repel each other.

As far as the application is concerned, Apple did not disclose any information. Patents serve as an insight to what Apple is planning, but it’s not an indication of a product or technology that will be made in the future.