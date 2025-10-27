Apple Suing YouTuber Over iOS 26 Leaks

Apple took legal action and sued Jon Prosser, a famous YouTuber and his associate Michael Ramaccioti over supposed theft of the trade secrets of the company, following some leaks regarding the iOS 26 that they uploaded to the Front Page Tech YouTube channel.

Prosser reported that they have been in active conversations with Apple since the case started, in spite of the attorneys from Apple indicating that the deadline to respond to the complaint formally was missed by the YouTuber. A court document was filed on Thursday where the attorneys reported that they knew that Prosser had acknowledged the complaint publicly, but filing a response wasn’t indicated.

Apple stated that Ramacciotti agreed to respond to the filed complaint by the 29th of October, and the attorney of Ramacciotti stated in a file that he was a lifelong fan of the company and not a professional leaker, and had no intentions of monetizing the information he leaked.