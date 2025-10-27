News

Apple Suing YouTuber Over iOS 26 Leaks

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Suing YouTuber Over iOS 26 Leaks

Apple took legal action and sued Jon Prosser, a famous YouTuber and his associate Michael Ramaccioti over supposed theft of the trade secrets of the company, following some leaks regarding the iOS 26 that they uploaded to the Front Page Tech YouTube channel.


Prosser reported that they have been in active conversations with Apple since the case started, in spite of the attorneys from Apple indicating that the deadline to respond to the complaint formally was missed by the YouTuber. A court document was filed on Thursday where the attorneys reported that they knew that Prosser had acknowledged the complaint publicly, but filing a response wasn’t indicated.

Apple Suing YouTuber Over iOS 26 Leaks

Apple stated that Ramacciotti agreed to respond to the filed complaint by the 29th of October, and the attorney of Ramacciotti stated in a file that he was a lifelong fan of the company and not a professional leaker, and had no intentions of monetizing the information he leaked.


Latest News
Budget-Friendly MacBook May Launch Before 2025 Ends
Budget-Friendly MacBook May Launch Before 2025 Ends
2 Min Read
M5 MacBook Pro Teardown Video Uploaded By iFixit
M5 MacBook Pro Teardown Video Uploaded By iFixit
1 Min Read
Get the 11th Gen iPad 128GB Wi-Fi at $50 Off!
Get the 11th Gen iPad 128GB Wi-Fi at $50 Off!
1 Min Read
Apple And Other Tech Giants Donate To Trump's Ballroom Construction at the White House
Apple And Other Tech Giants Donate To Trump’s Ballroom Construction at the White House
1 Min Read
Apple Could Acquire Big Titles From Warner Bros
Apple Could Acquire Big Titles From Warner Bros
1 Min Read
A20 and A20 Pro 2nm Chips Will Be Powering Next Year’s iPhone Series
A20 and A20 Pro 2nm Chips Will Be Powering Next Year’s iPhone Series
1 Min Read
Get the 14-inch M4 MacBook Pro at $200 Off!
Get the 14-inch M4 MacBook Pro at $200 Off!
1 Min Read
Supply Chains Cutting Down iPhone Air Shipments and Productions
Supply Chains Cutting Down iPhone Air Shipments and Productions
1 Min Read
iPhone 17 Pro Cosmic Orange Color Developing Discoloration
iPhone 17 Pro Cosmic Orange Color Developing Discoloration
1 Min Read
A20 Chip Could Be Markedly Pricier
A20 Chip Could Be Markedly Pricier 
1 Min Read
The Baseus Nomos 8-in-1 Charging Station is $27 Off
The Baseus Nomos 8-in-1 Charging Station is $27 Off
1 Min Read
The 18-inch Foldable iPad Will Be Delayed
The 18-inch Foldable iPad Will Be Delayed 
1 Min Read
Lost your password?