News

Apple SuperDrive officially out of stock

By Samantha Wiley
Apple SuperDrive

The SuperDrive ran out of stock on the online US Apple store and is listed as ‘sold out’ in all other countries.

With its status as officially out, it’s unlikely that Apple will bring the 16-year-old accessory back in stock, or if the company will produce a new one for sale. The SuperDrive is an external CD/DVD drive that debuted at the same time as the original MacBook Air. The pair were introduced together as the model did not have a built-in CD/DVD drive. The SuperDrive launched to the public in 2008 had a USB-A connection, and was recently the oldest available product in Apple’s lineup. However, that ended when stock ran out in the Apple.com store and subsequently from around the world.

CD/DVD drives have died out in favor of USB drives and external hard disks, although it’s still needed to play CD or DVD content.

