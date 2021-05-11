Apple supply interrupted by several COVID-19 outbreaks in Foxconn and Wistron facilities

Foxconn and Wistron, major Apple supply chain partners have reported numerous COVID-19 infections of its employees in May.

In India, 13 workers have been infected, while Foxconn has reported that 10 Chennai facility engineers have the corona virus. After finding out the infection, the employees have been quarantined.

Taiwan News say that the facilities have been disinfected. However, operation continues with additional supplies to prevent further spread. Central News Agency says that Foxconn has declared that it’s willing to follow local government policies for any future changes.

It’s been stated that the local government allowed Foxconn to resume operations due to its impact on local economy. At Wistron, three engineers at the Karnataka factory have been diagnosed, and the facility has shut down for 5 days for disinfection purposes as per the standard procedure. Wistron workers were screened and vaccinations were prepared during the downtime.

Wistron and Foxconn are two major Apple suppliers, mostly working in the assembly of Apple products.