Apple Support App gains AppleCare+ express replacement

Apple has released a new update for its Apple Support app, which brings Express Replacement Service and other features.

Apple’s Support app allows users to get technical assistance and service on their iPad and iPhone. Version 4.4 is the newest iteration of the app, and it gives users the ability to order an express replacement courtesy of the AppleCare+ coverage. This means they won’t have to send their old device in before submitting a request to have it replaced.

Express Replacement was previously only available on Apple.com chats and phone calls.

Apple Support 4.4 also brings notable changes, including the ability to purchase AirPods and Apple Watch AppleCare coverage and iPad mini 6 compatibility. Also, release notes say that the update fixes various bugs and features under-the-hood performance improvements and enhancements.

The new update is available to download on the App Store. Apple Support app is free on the iPad and iPhone.