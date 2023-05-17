Apple Support app gets a redesign

Apple has recently updated its longstanding Support app with a redesign.

The official Support app has been updated to version 5 on Tuesday, with several layout tweaks, new region support, and the ability to find a local provider much easier than before. As per the version history of Support, the new version allows users to browse their local area to find a provider that can help with a device repair.

Furthermore, Support now has a new layout that makes it easier for users to manage chats and calls, as well as reservations. At the bottom are three tabs, namely ‘Activity’, ‘Locations’, and ‘Support’. The app also expands to Vietnam and adds the Vietnamese language to its library, which brings the app to a total of 32 languages and 174 regions supported.

Support debuted in the US in 2016, with Apple making small tweaks to improve the app’s general usefulness. The app is available on the iPad and iPhone.