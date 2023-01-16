Apple supports both AI reading and human narration for Apple books

Apple has turned to AI-powered book narration to ‘make audiobook creation more accessible’

In a newly-published support document, Apple said its move was not to undermine voice actors, but to expand audiobook numbers for the public. In January, Apple Books released audiobooks made through AI and a statement that the company is ‘committed to celebrating’ human-read audiobooks as well.

Apple explained how independent authors cannot make audiobooks due to production complexity and cost, but introduced digital narration as the solution to make it more accessible for listeners. The Cupertino-based company then said that they are committed to showcasing and celebrating human narration, with plans to grow its human-narrated catalog.

The same support document reveals that there are two US English AI voices named Madison and Jackson. Apple said that both are optimized for niches such as romance and fiction and are sourced from companies Ingram CoreSource and Draft2Digital. More genres are expected to follow in the future.