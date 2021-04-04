Apple SVP hardware engineering spot goes to John Ternus in leadership page update

Apple has updated its leadership page on its official website to reflect John Ternus taking over as Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering.

The announcement that Dan Riccio will be succeeded by John Ternus was mentioned earlier this year. Ternus now appears alongside Craig Federighi, Johny Srouji and Jeff Williams.

John Ternus on-boarded the company in 2001 and was given the vice president position in the hardware engineering department in 2013. He oversaw notable projects such as the Silicon Macs, the iPad Pro and AirPods. Today, he leads the hardware engineering team on future endeavors.

Bloomberg reports that Riccio will be spearheading the development of VR/AR headsets for Apple, which may be introduced a few years from now.

Aside from the leadership page update John Ternus has a short biography write-up on the site. Some of his notable achievements include work in Virtual Research Systems and graduating as a mechanical engineer, among others.