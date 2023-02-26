Apple switches to more efficient Face ID component

Apple will be switching Face ID components for the iPhone 15 Pro due to greater power consumption and performance.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo mentioned that Apple has turned to Sony for the production of its upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Face ID parts. Currently, half of the iPhone 14’s Face ID parts came from Lumentum and Win Semi, but the percentage will fall to around 30-40 percent for the upcoming iPhone 15 lineup.

The switch to Sony offers reduced power consumption and ToF performance, which can be beneficial for AR and camera applications. Capacity constraints are possibly the only factor that prevents Sony from gaining a larger production share. Kuo further said that Sony will likely acquire more shares from Lumentum and Win Semi in the near future.

Sony will replace Lumentum (design) / Win Semi (production) as the exclusive ToF VCSEL supplier for iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. Lumentum/Win Semi will face long-term structural risks in the VCSEL market. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) February 24, 2023

The supplier change made by Apple for its iPhone 15 Pro component hits the same stride as the supply restructure within Apple’s AR headset.