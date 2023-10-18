Apple Taikoo Li store in China gets a surprise visit from Tim Cook

Tim Cook showed up unannounced at the Taikoo Li Apple Store in China to see an ‘Honor of Kings’ tournament.

Tencent’s Honor of Kings is a massive hit in China, garnering $2.5 billion in 2019. Apple CEO Tim Cook recently had a trip to China where he cheered on the players and posted a short video on the Chinese social media website Weibo.

Cook posted on Weibo how Honor of Kings ‘started here in Chengdu and is now a global phenomenon on the App Store.’ Following the statement, Cook thanked the developer and gamers who competed at the Apple Taikoo Li Chengdu. After the store visit, Cook headed to the Sichuan forests and met with CPRD, or China Foundation for Rural Development representatives.

Then, Cook headed to a school in the Yucheng District where students are using iPads to ‘do some incredible things in the classroom.’ He added that Apple is proud to support their learning.