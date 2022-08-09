Apple Targets 1.5M Shipment Units for Upcoming AR/VR Headset

Analyst Ming Chi Kuo recently disclosed that Apple intends to sell 1.5 million AR/VR devices for the year 2023.

Kuo says that the Cupertino-based company may be planning to introduce the long-awaited Apple AR/VR headset in January next year. The estimated cost of the device is somewhere around $2,000, which makes it a niche consumer product. With this in mind, Kuo believes that device sales will likely exceed the target number for that year.

Apple presented the AR/VR headset to board members of the company and claims that the product is nearing launch. It’s believed that there were several issues with the production and workings of the device, such as performance and overheating concerns before it could enter the final phase.

Rumors say that the headset will have a chip that’s equivalent to the M1 Pro, two 8K displays, advanced eye tracking technology and cameras to detect hand movement.