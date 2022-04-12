Apple teases Wuhan Apple Store opening with a wallpaper

Apple recently promoted its Apple Store opening in Wuhan with a new wallpaper.

A version of the Apple logo marks each new location, and with the Wuhan store it’s no different. The logo features swirling, ‘water flowing’ sections colored blue and with green, pink, yellow and orange highlights. The Cupertino-based company has made the graphic available to download as a wallpaper for those who are interested.

The Apple Wuhan store page says its location features ‘lakes and rivers of creativity’. It can be found in the Wuhan International Plaza Shopping Center in the Jianghan District. The exact opening date and details of the store is yet to be announced, and Apple has listed the store’s status as ‘upcoming’. It’s expected however, that it will open in a few weeks to a month or two.

Apple Store Wuhan has a delayed opening and was supposed to be available to the public September 2021 with the launch of the iPhone 13.