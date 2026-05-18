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Apple Technology for Video Podcast to be Integrated by Spotify

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Technology for Video Podcast to be Integrated by Spotify

Plans to integrate the HTTP Live Streaming by Apple have been announced by Spotify, which allows creators to provide video shows on Spotify without having to change their current setup.


Enhanced HLS has been introduced by Apple, allowing for a video podcast experience on the iPhone, Vision Pro, and iPad, with the improvement largely improving the delivery of videos in Apple Podcasts.

Apple Technology for Video Podcast to be Integrated by Spotify

Spotify states that Megaphone and Creators platforms will receive Apple HLS video technology support this year, describing it as a big step to real platform-agnostic video distribution as they are working on implementation with Apple. The videos must be uploaded straight to Spotify instead of being distributed in RSS.

Spotify also declared that multiple hosting providers for podcasts are available with video support via the Spotify Distribution API, Podigee, Audiomeans, Podspace, and Libsyn, all of which have full integration.


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