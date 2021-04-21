Apple temporarily halts new iTunes podcast submissions

Apple has recently put a block on new podcast episode submissions through iTunes Connect, which could mean that a new functionality may be introduced in the near future.

Rumors say that Apple could be planning a subscription-based service for its podcast platform, something that could be announced in the ‘Spring Loaded’ event taking place April 20.

Content creators will be met with an error message, ‘the ability to submit new shows for review is temporarily unavailable’ when trying to upload a podcast via iTunes Connect. There’s no timeframe or information on when the service will resume.

While it may be an indication of a huge change, the temporary halting of new podcasts can also mean scheduled maintenance.

It’s rumored that Apple will be switching to a subscription-based service for its podcast platform and will have similar mechanics to that of Apple TV+, Apple News+ or Apple Fitness+. It could even be bundled and included in Apple One offerings.