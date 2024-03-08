Apple terminates Epic developer account due to ‘Untrustworthy Behavior’

Apple has removed Epic Games’ developer account from the App Store, citing ‘untrustworthy behavior’ from the company.

The developer account termination is worldwide, Apple explained and was due to the company’s pattern of ‘untrustworthy behavior’, citing a breach of contractual obligations. Apple further said that it has the right to terminate ‘any or all of Epic Games’ subsidiaries, affiliates, and entities’ under Epic’s control and at Apple’s discretion. Apple attorneys have sent a notice deeming Epic to be ‘verifiably untrustworthy’ and claimed that they are not assured that Epic will follow the terms and conditions within the developer program in the future.

Epic intended to open a Swedish account and create an alternative app store in EU. Tim Sweeney, Epic CEO recently went on social media regarding Apple’s compliance plans for the Digital Markets Act. Phil Schiller, App Store executive said that Epic has a history of ‘intentionally violating contractual provisions’, thus the reason for the termination.