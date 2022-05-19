Apple testing iPhone ‘Tap to Pay’ feature in Apple Park

Apple’s new ‘tap to pay’ feature is being tested at the company’s headquarters in Cupertino, California.

Apple announced ‘Tap to Pay’ as a new contactless payment solution in February. The technology will allow iPhones to act as payment conduits and needs no other hardware or equipment to work. As it turns out, Apple Park Visitor Center is already testing the feature as shown in a social media post.

The short online video shows how contactless payment works, with the retail employee accepting the payment using only an iPhone and without a terminal. Apple says that ‘tap to pay’ is set to launch in the US later this year but did not disclose an exact date yet.

The Apple Park Visitor Center is one of the only apple retail stores in the US to support contactless pay straight from an iPhone. Awesome to see in person! pic.twitter.com/GiFDiL56OO — Michael  (@NTFTWT) May 15, 2022

Once ‘tap to pay’ technology is launched users can pay using their debit card, credit card or digital wallets via NFC to merchants and small businesses through supported apps. The iPhone must be an XS model or newer.