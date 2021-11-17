Apple the ‘Mystery Tenant’ in Boulder property listing

A report from Boulder Daily Camera suggests that Apple might be occupying a property in the Boulder, Colorado region.

The Daily Camera notes how Crescent Real Estate is attempting to sell a million square feet across 21 buildings on east Boulder campus. Marketing materials reveal that a ‘tech tenant’ leases property, with growing evidence that the mystery figure is none other than Apple.

Recently, Apple mentioned in a BizWest interview how it plans to grow its engineering team to have around 700 employees in local offices by the year 2026. Other details include a $2.54 trillion marketing capitalization and Apple signage. Furthermore, the undisclosed tenant touts a credit rating of AA+.

In the Colorado region, Apple has bought out Akonia Holographics, an AR headset lens manufacturer that’s purported to develop Apple’s AR glasses in 2018. However, there hasn’t been any news regarding the company or its tech development afterwards.