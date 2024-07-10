Apple developing thinner iPhone, MacBook Pro, and Apple Watch

Apple is planning to develop thinner MacBook Pro, Apple Watch, and iPhone, reports noted tech reports Mark Gurman of Bloomberg. The move would be in-line with the recent iPad Pro release which saw the device turn thinner than the iPad Air. In the past, the company had been known for prioritizing thinner products over performance or functionality. However, that has changed in the recent couple of years, as the company started to prioritize performance/functionality on several ‘Pro’ grade devices.

Advertisements

Gurman reports that Apple is planning to release refreshed devices across its product lineup which will be thinner while not sacrificing on performance or battery life. The plan is reportedly to develop “the thinnest and lightest products in their categories across the whole tech industry.” The upcoming Apple products will be lighter too, the best recent example would be the iPhone 15 Pro series which is much lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro series.

M4 iPad Pro

A refreshed design language for Apple devices

The recently launched M4 iPad Pro is being touted as the beginning of a new generation of Apple devices. The design mantra will reportedly follow-suit on the Apple Watch, the iPhone, and the MacBook Pro. The changes will not be brought in the same year but will be released in a phased manner over the next couple of years.

Advertisements

The iPhone 16 series will reportedly feature largely the same design language from the current iPhone 15 series. The next generation iPhone 17 series will bring in a major overhaul with a “skinnier” design, a first since the iPhone X. The design of the iPhone has not remained largely the same since the iPhone X and Apple is planning to refresh the iPhone design language in 2025 with the iPhone 17 series.

The Apple Watch will turn 10 years old in 2024 and Gurman reports that the company is planning a major overhaul for the smartwatch in 2024 or 2025.