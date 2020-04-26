Apple now has a TikTok page

Apple is not an active player in the social networking world. The company has pages on almost all social networking platforms like Twitter and Facebook but the company does not post much or on some platforms – posts nothing.



However, that does not hold Apple back from joining new and budding social media platforms. The company recently joined TikTok and now has a page on the video platform. It’s unclear as to whether the company will start publishing videos on the platform in the near future.



Apple is also on Instagram but does not post anything related to their products. The company’s Instagram page is dedicated to “shot on iPhone” photos and videos – a catalogue showing off the photos and videos taken by iPhone users.



The Apple page on TikTok is verified with a tick mark. The page can be found on @apple on TikTok, the account handle is similar to the ones found on other social networking platforms.



According to 9To5Mac, the TikTok page could very well just be used for maintaining Apple’s “business” side of things. It has been reported that Apple has been running ads on TikTok for quite some time now. The company could just be using the account (page) for handling all the operations on the social networking platform.



TikTok is a Chinese social networking platform which shot to popularity overnight. It has been reported that TikTok has 800 million active users around the globe. Content creators have been using the platform to create captivating videos that are very popular with teenagers.



It’s hard to rule out the possibility that Apple will generate TikTok styled content. However, if Apple’s Twitter page is any sign, the TikTok page will also remain empty. The company does not post anything on Twitter but rather uses the page to remind its followers about upcoming events.

