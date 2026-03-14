Apple To Announce Plans For 50th Anniversary

Plans for the 50th anniversary of Apple will be announced over the weeks to come, but no specific details have been revealed. The company was founded on April 1, 1976, and Apple will be turning 50 next month! The company stated that their celebration will acknowledge innovation, impact, and creativity made possible with technology at Apple.

The CEO, Tim Cook, shared a letter ‘50 Years of Thinking Different,’ where he tackles the upcoming anniversary and states that the world is being moved by people who are innovative and think differently. He also stated that at the company, they are prioritizing building for tomorrow instead of reminiscing about the past.

The CEO also expresses gratitude to all the people who were part of his journey and those who inspire him on what’s next. Think Different was a well-known slogan used for Advertising used by the company during the late 1990s up to early 2000s.

The company released a new Instagram account, “Hello Apple,” today