Apple to Develop iOS 27 with Foldable iPhone in Mind

By Samantha Wiley
Apple will consider the foldable iPhone when developing iOS 27.

In the latest Power On newsletter, it’s said that Apple will ‘shift emphasis’ with the software to accommodate the foldable smartphone. iOS 27 will ‘prioritize’ features that’s specifically tailored to the book-style device. However, non-foldable iPhone users will have nothing to worry about in terms of UI innovations.

The foldable iPhone could debut to the public as soon as 2026. It may have a 7.8 inch inner screen and a 5.5 inch outer screen. Apple will make it that issues commonly associated with foldable smartphones are reduced, such as a less noticeable crease and improved hinged mechanism. Apple will combine stainless steel with titanium to strengthen the foundation and durability. Prices may start at $2,000, and the device may have Touch ID at the side rather than use Face ID, along with dual lens rear cameras.

