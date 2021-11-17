Apple to extend 0% Apple Card financing amid purchase confusion

Apple has sent out emails to Apple Card customers who were expecting their purchases to be eligible for Apple Card Monthly Installments.

Apple Card terms have been changed to 0% APR financing with an email saying that certain customers could get it on their recent purchase of an Apple product. However, they believed that all items were eligible for the monthly financing program.

As a fix for the confusion, the Cupertino-based company has sent an email, saying that it would honor the 0% financing option for buying the Apple product using the Apple Card. If customers did not receive the promo, Apple mentioned that a representative could help.

Monthly installments is an Apple Card feature, which allows customers to get 0% financing on eligible items at a physical Apple Store, the Apple Store app or at Apple.com. Some of the items include the Apple TV, AirPods, Mac, iPad, iPhone and Apple Watch line.