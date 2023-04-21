Apple to get directly involved in in-app billing issues

Apple intends to take care of App Store billing issues for both developers and users alike.

Before, users have to contact the app developer whenever they experience in-app purchase issues. However, the Cupertino-based company will be setting up a new system to allow them to get the help they need without having to exit the app or send a message to the developer.

The new billing process is set to launch in summer of this year and will not require any action from the developer. Subscription lapses will no longer result in discounts or being unable to access grandfathered plans. With the new system in place, the payment will be addressed in-app and through a system-provided sheet.

The shared developer update notes that users must have iOS 16.4 or later to access the new system. It’s believed that machine learning will also play a part in payment retries to prevent billing issues from occurring.