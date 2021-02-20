Apple to hold 2nd South Korea Store opening event on February 24

Apple will be holding a press event for its 2nd store opening in South Korea to improve iPhone sales in the country.

The 2nd South Korea Apple Store is located in Han River on Yeouido island, after the first Apple Store in Gangnam in January 2018.

More specifically, the store will be found in IFC Mall, a complex with a 4D movie theater and luxury stores on the 1st level.

The opening date for the Seoul store is not yet known but the event suggests that the store will be available to the public in February.

Apple started promoting the new store with downloadable wallpapers and a customized logo. The official website proclaims the message ‘See you soon’ on the landing page.

It’s rumored that the third store in South Korea will open in Myeongdong, Seoul and the fourth will be in Busan. As part of its expansion plan Apple has hired Brandon Yoon to be the general manager in Korea.