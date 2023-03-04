Apple to invest in Silicon Design Center in Munich

Apple today has pledged 1 billion euros to the Silicon Design Center as part of its investment expansion in Munich, Germany.

The Cupertino-based company said that the money will go ‘towards design and construction’ of a new research facility. With the investment, Apple hopes that its research and development teams ‘come together in new ways’ to enhance innovation and collaboration.

Along with building the new Seidistrasse buildings, employees can occupy additional spaces at Marsstrasse and Denissrtasse. The expansion is located across Apple’s recently opened Karistrasse R&D facility. The European Silicon Design Center also adds Hackerbrucke and Arnulfstrasse into the region, all of which are within the Maxvorstadt region.

The 1 billion euro pledge continues Apple’s commitment in 2021, when it designated Munich as its European Silicon Design Center. In the last five years, Apple has spent 18 billion euros for workforce opportunities, job creation, and community development with 800-plus German companies.