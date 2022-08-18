Apple to move Apple Watch and MacBook production to Vietnam

Nikkei Asia reports that Apple is planning to move Mac and Apple Watch production to Vietnam.

In an effort to diversify its supply chain, Apple has been dividing production of device parts and manufacturing to several regions. Luxshare, a notable supplier, is believed to have started a test run of MacBook and Apple Watch models in Vietnam.

Along with the claim of moving the said device production, the publication also says that the Cupertino-based company might be thinking of also moving its production of its smart home speaker, the HomePod, to Vietnam.

Progress is said to be going slowly not because of supply constraints but because of pandemic disruptions and similar concerns.

It appears that the Southeast Asian country is favorable for Apple production, as it’s already producing other Apple devices such as the AirPods and certain iPad models. There’s no timeline as to when the shift might happen as of the moment.