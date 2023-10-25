Apple to open 46th Apple Store in China on November 4

Apple will open its 46th store in mainland China on November 4.

The Apple MixC Wenzhou store is next in line to open in China, featuring a storefront model situated right at the MixC Wenzhou mall. The store will occupy a single-level space on the L1 floor. It’s worth noting that MixC Wenzhou will adopt the MixC prefix and is the 10th Apple Store to do so.

To prepare for the retail launch, Apple has covered the front with a fabric mural featuring the Apple logo in royal blue. The motif is reminiscent of floral patterns, with a single larger logo in the middle. According to Michael Steebler, the print comes from an ancient process that’s called ‘blue chip valerian’, which is something that the region is known for.

Apple also revealed new wallpapers for the iPhone, Mac, and iPad, as well as a new Apple Watch face theme.