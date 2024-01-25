News

Apple to open new Sweden store

By Samantha Wiley
Apple

A new Apple Store will open in Sweden amid another one closing.

Apple recently announced a new retail store launch inside the Mall of Scandinavia in Stockholm. The Cupertino-based company shared the news but did not mention an exact open date, except that it will open to the public in 2024. Apple currently has three other open stores in the region, but one is set to shut down permanently.

Apple

In a Feber interview, Apple said that the Vala Centrum store will be shuttering down and the lease will not be renewed. The exact date when the Apple Store is closing has not been disclosed as well. Michael Steeber first mentioned the opening at the Mall of Scandinavia in his newsletter titled Tabletops. Apple currently commands around 528 shops worldwide.

In similar news, Apple Stores Royal Hawaiian and Infinite Loop recently closed, while a new shop in South Korea has opened.

