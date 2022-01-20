Apple to Rely on LG for OLED panel supply for future iPads

LG will be a main supplier of OLED panels for future Apple iPads.

ETNews reports that the company is preparing for the partnership by expanding its Paju production plant in South Korea. Increased production will mean that LG intends to meet demand for next-generation iPad and iPhone models.

OLED panels are relatively new tech for the iPad and something that’s not easily made. BOE is also reported to be ramping up its production of OLED panels for future Apple devices.

This type of display is a first for the iPad and can come as soon as 2023. However, LG intends to start mass production by 2024 at the Paju plant. This coincides with rumors that iPads with OLED screens will be launched by around 2023 or 2024.

LG stopped producing smartphones and halted LCD production for iPhone models last year, and has been working towards OLED screens and bringing Apple into the fray.