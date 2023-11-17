iLounge Logo

Apple to support Android RCS Messaging Standard

Apple will finally adopt the Android RCS Messaging Standard for improved communication between Android and iPhone devices.

RCS, or Rich Communication Services, has been on Android phones and a protocol adopted by Google. Carriers and smartphone makers have been pushing to have it on all devices, but Apple has been resisting it for a long time. Historically, Google has asked Apple to adopt RCS using social media, websites, and billboards, and it looks like the Cupertino-based company is finally giving in.

RCS Messaging

RCS uses higher-resolution videos, photos, and audio messages, as well as bigger file sizes. Improved encryption is also supported, and group chat and cross-platform emojis as well. Apple intends to meet with Google and other GSMA members on how to adopt and improve RCS. Support for RCS is expected to launch via a software update in 2024, and Apple says that RCS will be on iOS devices next year.

