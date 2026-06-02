Apple To Use WWDC To Highlight AI Capabilities on Device

Apple is rumored to be using the WWDC taking place next month to emphasize AI capabilities as an advantage in the competition, as they are depending on 15 years of expertise in custom silicon to run AI models independently instead of the cloud.

Apple will be displaying the chips made for Macs, Apple Watches, and iPhones that give it an advantage in processing queries for AI directly on its devices. Cloud processing will still be a must for hard queries. Apple is looking to position local interference as an alternative that is both cost-saving and privacy-preserving.

At WWDC 2024, Apple announced Apple Intelligence, but it has been delayed until now due to issues. Apple is anticipated to be unveiling iOS 27 and the new revamped version of Siri at this year’s WWDC, taking place on June 8.