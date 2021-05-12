Top Apple Health executive leaving the company

Apple is reportedly set to lose one of its top executives soon. According to Business Insider, the head of Apple Health Strategic Initiatives, Myoung Cha, is set to leave the company in favour of a startup. Cha will reportedly join Carbon Health, a startup focused on primary care, post leaving the iPhone maker.

The report from Business Insider states that Cha will leave the Cupertino based company Apple soon. It details that his departure will happen anytime before the end of this week. However, Cha is reportedly not to begin working at Carbon Health until June. He will take up the role of president of home-based care and chief strategy officer at the startup Carbon Health.

Cha will be deeply missed at Apple

While not many people know about the top Apple executive Myoung Cha, he is reportedly considered as one of the top Apple Health executives. According to 9To5Mac, he was one of the key persons behind the projects such as Aetna and Singapore, COVID-19 exposure notifications program which was done in partnership with Google, and the Heartline studies that were done in partnership with Johnson & Johnson.

Covid-19 Tracing API

The source who revealed the information surrounding Cha’s departure to Business Insider, also added that he will be deeply missed at Apple. “Think about what all of these projects took,” added the source. “An incredible amount of work within a highly matrixed organization called Apple. Not to mention a lot of it involved negotiation with governments and other companies on the launching of big things.”

9To5Mac notes that while Apple is losing the top health executive Cha, it is also looking at hiring new healthcare professionals. The company is reportedly looking for health professionals to work on new features for the Apple Watch which is the main health focused device for the company. Earlier this year, Apple was also reportedly looking to hire a cardiologist.