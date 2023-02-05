Apple tops ‘World’s Most Admired Company’ again

Apple was named ‘World’s Most Admired Company’ by Forbes for the 16th time in a row.

Forbes compiles a list every year to highlight which companies or brands are the most admired. Apple took the number one spot again and led the way versus Microsoft and Amazon, which were tied for second, and Berkshire Hathaway at fourth.

JP Morgan Chase grabbed the fifth spot, while Walt Disney, Costco, and Pfizer were ranked sixth, seventh, and eighth, respectively. Rounding out the top ten were Alphabet and American Express. The poll consisted of around 3,700 corporate directors, executives, and analysts.

Apple received an overall score of 8.65 points and topped the Computers industry, which it also did last year. Other categories the Cupertino-based company led with include Global Competitiveness, Quality of Products and Services, Long-Term Investment Value, Financial Soundness, Quality of Management, Social Responsibility, Use of Corporate Assets, People Management, and Innovation.