Apple trade-in credit values get a boost until May 31

Apple has recently increased trade-in values on select Apple products in the UK and US.

Several Apple Watch, Mac, iPad and iPhone models’ trade credits have increased a week after the Cupertino-based company lowered them. Now, credits range from $20 to $40 for Apple Watch, $10 for Mac, up to $50 for iPad and up to $50 for iPhone units. Other Apple products and Android phones were not included in the promotion.

It’s believed that the extra trade-in credits will stay that way until the end of May. Apple’s trade-in program entices Apple users to trade their old devices in exchange for a discount on a device upgrade. The price will depend on factors such as condition and age, among others.

The additional trade-in credits are applied when the device is sent in to purchase a new Apple product. Those interested will have until May 31 to get the upgrade bonuses.