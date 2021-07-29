Apple chip supplier TSMC prepares for 2nm chip manufacturing

Apple is rumoured to release its first 2nm chips for the iPhone, the iPad, and the Mac in 2024. A new report by Nikkei Asia states that iPhone maker’s chip supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has begun preparing for the fabrication process. It is a known fact that creating a new chip production process takes time.

TSMC has three more years before it needs manufacturing the chips for Apple, in the 2nm architecture process. The Taiwan based chip maker currently produces the A-series which powers the iPhone and the M-series chips that power the Mac. Apple’s reliance on TSMC is expected to grow, as the company transitions its Mac lineup from Intel to its own M-series chips.

Reliance on TSMC expected to increase with M-series chip

To make 2nm manufacturing possible, TSMC is reportedly planning to build a new factory which will spread over 50 acres of land. The site will be located in Hsinchu city of Taiwan. The manufacturing company has already received clearance for beginning the construction of the factory in early 2022. After the construction, the factory is expected to be installed with all the necessary and the required equipment in 2023.

At the moment, Apple sells its current flagship iPhone 12 series which is powered by the A14 Bionic chip and the Mac lineup is powered by the M1 chip. In 2024, the company is expected to release the A18 chip for the iPhone lineup, and the M5 chip for the Mac computers and quite possibly the iPad as well. The M1 chip currently powers the MacBook Air, the 13” base model MacBook Pro, the Mac mini, the 24” iMac (2021), and the iPad Pro.

TSMC is considered as one of the best chip manufacturing companies in the world at the moment because of its advanced technological capabilities compared to other companies. It has overtaken Intel to become the world’s largest chipmaker in terms of market share.