Apple supplier TSMC has begun producing the A15 Bionic chip

Apple has reportedly ordered its chip manufacturing partner TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) to start producing the next generation A-series chip for its upcoming flagship iPhones. The Cupertino based company is expected to unveil the iPhone 13 series sometime in the fall – September or October.

The iPhone maker usually unveils its flagship phones for the year in September, however, due to supply chains and development being hit by the coronavirus pandemic, the company unveiled the iPhone 12 series in October last year. It is unclear whether the company will follow the same path as last year or go back its previous schedule and announce the new iPhone 13 series in September.

Improved performance and improved power efficiency

According to a new report by DigiTimes, the chip supplier TSMC has now started making the new chips for Apple. The new A15 Bionic chip will reportedly be based on the same manufacturing process as the previous generation A14 Bionic at 5nm. However, the new chip will reportedly use an enhanced process which will improve performance and improve power efficiency as well.

Last year, Apple introduced the A14 Bionic chip with the iPad Air. The company had announced a major redesign for the iPad Air which brought it closer to the iPad Pro in terms of design with minimal bezels all around the display and a completely flat design. The A14 Bionic chip was later introduced on the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro series.

According to noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of TF-International Securities, the iPhone 13 will be released in September this year. He notes that the situation has improved and Apple appears to be on track to release its phone as it has for years except for last year. The iPhone 13 series is expected to bring high-refresh rate displays to the “Pro” versions of the series.