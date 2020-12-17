Apple working on a car chip with TSMC

Apple has long been rumored to be working on a self driving car. However, there has not been any specific news, nor any solid leaks. In a fresh report by DigiTimes, it has been stated that the Cupertino based tech company is currently working with its “supply chain partner” TSMC on a chip for cars.

There have been major disagreements between people with knowledge regarding Apple’s ambitions of self driving cars. Some believe that the chip is being made to enable newer self driving skills for other manufacturers. On the other hand, the other group believes that Apple is actually working on its own car – to enter the car manufacturing industry.

Tesla-like Apple car in the works

DigiTimes only goes as far as stating that the rumored Apple Car will be similar to Tesla’s model. It is difficult to interpret as to what exactly the media outlet is trying to say. It’s also plausible that the media house itself does not have enough information regarding the same to report anything with certainty. However, it does confirm that Apple has not given up on its plans for being in the automotive industry, as reported previously by others.

The Taiwan based media house adds that Apple and TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) are in the planning phase of setting up a car chip manufacturing plant in the United States. The planning phase includes major negotiations to reach a common ground for the work to begin. It’s unclear at the moment as to when exactly Apple will officially break the news on its ambitions for being a player in the automotive industry.

Apple Insider notes that DigiTimes has a pretty mixed track record when it comes to reporting Apple related news. DigiTimes has mostly been right with its reporting on Apple’s supply chain information. However, the same could not be said about its reporting on Apple’s future products or plans.