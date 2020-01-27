‘Servant’ food featurette video released

A new behind-the-scenes feature video has been released on Apple’s official YouTube channel, showing how food was used to elicit a reaction from its viewers.

The video has the show creator Tony Basgallop and director M. Night Shyamalan talking about how food plays a major role in the series, particularly about transferring the emotion to those watching. The two and a half minute video shows how professional chefs were brought to prepare the food for episodes, and how Sean, played by Toby Kebbell was also involved.

Season one of ‘Servant’ has just concluded, and Apple TV+ subscribers will have to wait until late this year to watch season two of the show, along with other content ‘The Morning Show’, ‘See’ and ‘Little America’.

Apple TV+ costs $4.99 per month, and those who recently bought an iPad, iPhone, Mac, Apple TV or iPod Touch starting October can redeem their free Apple TV+ for a whole year.