Apple releases new Apple TV 4K powered by A15 Bionic

Apple announced the updated version of Apple TV 4K which is more powerful – powered by the A15 Bionic chip. According to the company, the newer chipset offers 50 percent improvement in CPU performance, compared to the previous generation Apple TV 4K.The notable addition would be HDR10+ support with Dolby Vision on the new Apple TV 4K.

The A15 Bionic chip also improves gameplay on the Apple TV 4K, by making the experience more fluid. The overall experience of using the newer generation Apple TV 4K will reportedly be better, for all purposes – making it one of the best choices for “everyone to enjoy on the biggest screen”.

Apple TV 4K (2022)

“Apple TV 4K is the ultimate way for Apple users to enjoy their favorite entertainment on the biggest screen in the home, and now it is more powerful than ever,” said Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing Bob Borchers. “The new Apple TV 4K is unlike anything else out there, given its seamless connection to other Apple devices, ease of use, and access to amazing Apple content. It offers something for everyone in the family to love.”

Two configurations (Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + Ethernet)

The new Apple TV 4K is available as Wi-Fi only configuration and Wi-Fi + Ethernet configuration. The ethernet model supports gigabit speed with fast networking and streaming, along with thread mesh networking protocol. The A15 Bionic chip makes the Apple TV 4K more energy efficient compared to the previous version of the device while offering faster navigation, snappier UI animations and greater responsiveness.

The new Apple TV 4K will be available from November 4, 2022. The starting price of the device has been set at $129 (USD) for the Wi-Fi only model with 64GB storage. The Siri Remote will be shipped along with the Apple TV 4K and does not require an additional purchase. The Wi-Fi + Ethernet version of the Apple TV 4K starts at $149 (USD) and it ships with double the storage (128GB).