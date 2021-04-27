Apple TV+ acquires docuseries ‘1971: The year that music changed everything’

Apple has recently acquired the rights to ‘1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything’, a docuseries exploring the music and artists that shaped the political and cultural landscape of 1971.

Apple TV+ will have the 8-part docuseries premiering on May 21 for the streaming platform. The team working on the show is the same one that won the Oscars with a documentary titled ‘Amy’.

James Gay-Rees and Asif Kapadia will be the executive producers, while James Rogan and Danielle Peck will serve as the directors. Using interviews and archival footage, ‘1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything’ will reveal the musical icons and how they changed with history. Furthermore, the docuseries explores how the artists’ music changed the culture and inspired hope.

‘1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything’ will feature notable songs from artists such as Lou Reed, Joni Mitchell, The Who, Marvin Gaye, Bob Marley, Aretha Franklin, The Rolling Stones and more.