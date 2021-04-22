Apple TV Added to AppleCare+ Service

Apple has announced that its Apple TV lineup will now have AppleCare+ options following their recent release of an A12 chip-powered 4K variant.

Customers who buy an Apple TV can now opt to get the extended AppleCare+ coverage for their device. With it, owners get 3 years of protection from the date the service was purchased and two more incidents of accidental damage. Before this, Apple only offers the standard AppleCare for Apple TV, which doesn’t have accidental damage and only covers two years’ worth of coverage.

Older Apple TV models, like the Apple TV HD and the new gen 4K model will have the optional AppleCare+ service and costs $29 or $4.83 per month for six months.

In similar news, the Cupertino-based company recently announced the launch of a new 4K Apple TV device, which holds the in-house A12 Bionic chip during its April 20 event, titled ‘Spring Loaded’.