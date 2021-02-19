Apple TV app now available on the new Chromecast

Apple TV app is now available on the latest version of Chromecast. The streaming stick maker Google confirmed the news in a blogpost. Users of the new Chromecast (with remote) can now navigate to the Apps tab to install the app.

The Apple TV app will provide the new Chromecast users to access all the content from Apple’s streaming service Apple TV+. Along with streaming, users will also likely be able to access content from iTunes such as movies, TV shows, and more which are available for purchase or rent.

Growth years of Apple TV+ ahead

Apple is continuously pushing its video streaming service for mass adoption by providing one year free service with the purchase of any of its devices. The pricing of the service is also very reasonable at $4.99 USD for a month. While the content is less compared to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, or any other major player in the industry, Apple TV+ has some worth watching shows.

CODA film

The Cupertino based company (Apple) has purchased the rights for the movie CODA. The film was a major hit at the Sundance Film Festival. Apple paid over $25 million to acquire the rights of the film – the largest acquisition ever at Sundance Film Festival. The actress Emilia Jones plays the role of the lead character.

‘The Morning Show’ continues to be one of the best shows Apple has produced in its short duration as a video streaming player. It stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon in the lead role – a rapport loved by many.

New Chromecast with Google TV

Google also added that many Google TV powered televisions by Sony and TCL will also receive the Apple TV app in the near future. The latest version of Chromecast is powered by Google TV, and as a result it will very likely be easier for Apple to release the same app on TVs powered by Google TV.