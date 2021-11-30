Apple TV+ film ‘CODA’ wins two Gotham Awards

Apple TV+ movie “CODA” stars Emilia Jones and Troy Kotsur have won Gotham Awards for their performances. The Gotham Independent Film Awards was held in Manhattan on November 29, 2021 as an in-person event.

The iPhone maker spent $25 million to obtain the streaming rights of the movie “CODA”. Emilia Jones received the ‘Breakthrough Performer’ award and Tony Kotsur received the ‘Outstanding Supporting Performance’ award. The film has been directed and written by Sian Heder.

Emilia Jones thanked the director and writer for taking a chance with her. “CODA” is reportedly the first feature film to have burnt-in subtitles on the large screen (theatres). The film has been nominated for three awards.

“I didn’t know sign language,” said Emilia Jones. “I hadn’t really sung before and I never fished.”

Seventeen-year-old Ruby (Emilia Jones) is the sole hearing member of a deaf family – a CODA, child of deaf adults. Her life revolves around acting as interpreter for her parents (Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur) and working on the family’s struggling fishing boat every day before school with her father and older brother (Daniel Durant). But when Ruby joins her high school’s choir club, she discovers a gift for singing and soon finds herself drawn to her duet partner Miles (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo). Encouraged by her enthusiastic, tough-love choirmaster (Eugenio Derbez) to apply to a prestigious music school, Ruby finds herself torn between the obligations she feels to her family and the pursuit of her own dreams.

Apple launched its video streaming service on November 1, 2019. While the collection on the streaming platform has increased, the service has not yet become as popular as Netflix or Disney+. The iPhone maker is investing heavily to create original content to increase the number of subscribers. Several Apple TV+ series and movies have received many awards.