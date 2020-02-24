Apple TV 4K discounted at B&H Photo

Apple is very serious about its services – Apple TV+, Apple Music, Apple Arcade, and more. The most important right now seems to be Apple TV+ as it tries to compete with the likes of Netflix, Disney Plus, and HBO Max (in the future).



Apple already has a streaming box for the TV – the one which can be hooked to a dumb TV to access video apps, music apps, games, and more. Apple TV is the best way to enjoy Apple content and if you are enjoying watching Apple TV+ content, then you definitely should consider buying an Apple TV.



If you have actually been planning on buying an Apple TV box for quite a while now, then the time is right for you. The Apple TV 4K is being sold for $169 (USD) over at B&H Photo compared to the original price of $179.



The $169 model comes with 32GB of internal storage but there’s also a 64GB model which now sells for $184, down from $199. All these deals are only available on B&H Photo at the moment. The 64GB model is the better option between the two if you plan on installing a lot of apps and games.



The Apple TV 4K is fast and in a lot of ways is the best streaming box. But of course it is expensive compared to the fire stick; basically, there are cheaper options if you just want to stream something and do not care much about the experience of streaming.



The Apple TV supports the latest addition to Apple’s Services division – Apple Arcade – it allows users to play games on the Apple TV with a $5 per month subscription (does not require a seperate fee for iPhone & iPad subscription).



The Apple TV 4K is powered by A10X Fusion chip.