Apple TV+ drama series “The Mosquito Coast” to release on April 30

Apple announced that its new TV series “The Mosquito Coast” will start streaming globally on April 30 – Friday. The show will be available for Apple TV+ subscribers exclusively – on the company’s streaming service. The drama series is one of the most widely anticipated shows at the moment. It is based on the best-selling novel of the same name.

The drama TV series stars Justin Theroux, Melissa George, Gabriel Bateman, and Logan Polish. Apple is not really releasing all the episodes on the same day but will release the first two episodes on April 30. The other episodes will be released every week on Friday. The first look of the show was released at the Television Critics Association Winter 2021 Press Tour. THe announcement of the show was also made at the same event.

Written by award-winning novelist

The Mosquito Coast is written by Neil Cross, an award-winning personality, who is famously known for his work on the popular detective series Luther. 2021 celebrates the 40th anniversary of the novel. A movie was also made based on the novel, back in 1986 which starred Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, Andre Gregory, and River Phoenix.

In the press release, Apple has noted that The Mosquito Coast is a “gripping adventure”. The show captures the journey of a radical idealist, character played by Justin Theroux. He plays the role of Allie Fox, who is also an inventor. The main character uproots his family to save themselves from the US government.

The show will be aired in seven part episodes. The show is created for television by Neil Cross, who is also the executive producer of the same. The first two episodes are directed by Rupert Wyatt, who is also an executive producer. The author Paul Theroux is also an executive producer of the TV series. Others include Justin Theroux, Edward L. McDonnell, Alan Gasmer, Peter Jaysen, and Bob Bookman as executive producers.