Apple TV Netflix update has ‘Remove from Continue Watching’ option

Netflix subscribers can now remove movies and shows they don’t want to continue watching on Apple devices.

In a recent update, Netflix has announced that Apple TV, iPhone and iPad users can now tidy up their ‘Continue Watching’ row on the Netflix app. To do this, users will just have to tap or click on the title of the content, then look for and tap or click the words ‘remove from Continue Watching’.

Furthermore, Netflix has added an ‘undo’ button to restore shows and movies that have been accidentally removed from the Continue Watching row. A back arrow icon will briefly appear once the action is completed, but if the user does any other action then the option will disappear. The update might be minor but it should prove to be very useful.

Netflix has confirmed that the feature will be rolling out to all its subscribers and their devices. The announcement can be viewed on Netflix’s official website.