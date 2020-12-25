Updated Apple TV to launch in 2021

Rumours of Apple releasing a new updated Apple TV have been flying around for a very long time now. Bloomberg’s noted Apple news reporter Mark Gurman has stated in a report that Apple is indeed working on a new Apple TV which will feature a new remote along with some more changes.

The new Apple TV when released will reportedly feature a faster processor on the inside. Some reports have suggested that the next Apple TV will pack the same A14 Bionic chip found in the iPhone 12 models and the 2020 iPad Air. The current generation Apple TV 4K still uses the years old A10X which is starting to show its age.

New remote and renewed emphasis on gaming

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman wrote in his Full Charged newsletter that the upcoming Apple TV will focus on gaming as well. Apple has begun pushing its devices for gaming as well with its gaming service which launched late last year. Apple Arcade is the company’s subscription based gaming service which promises access to a slew of games.

Current gen. Apple TV Remote

The upcoming Apple TV’s remote will reportedly be integrated with Apple’s Find My service to locate the remote if lost. The Find My application comes in handy when a user cannot find their iPad or iPhone or Mac. It will definitely be a useful feature in the case of an Apple TV remote as remotes usually get lost by sliding behind the sofa or getting mixed up between other things.

Mentions of a new Apple TV have also been reportedly found in iOS code. It’s very likely that Apple will update its TV box next year but it’s unclear as to when exactly. Gurman says that Apple will release a new Apple TV next year but does provide a specific timeframe. Given the fact that code of a new Apple TV has been found in iOS code, the company could launch the new Apple TV in early 2021.