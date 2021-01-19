Apple TV+ free until July 2021

Apple is extending the one year free Apple TV+ trial once again. As of now, users can continue to access Apple TV+ content until July 2021. The company continues to push its streaming service, having released it in November 2020. It will take a couple of years before Apple TV+ can start competing with others like Netflix, Disney+, and HBO Max.

The one year free trial offer of Apple TV+ was initially supposed to end in November 2020. However, Apple extended the offer till January 2020 in October as it continues to push its video streaming service. But it looks like the company is not yet done with promotionals and has not extended the offer until July 2021.

People who subscribed to Apple TV+ through the paid plans will reportedly receive a refund. Subscribers will receive a credit of $4.99 (or country equivalent) in their account every month through July 2021. So users who have already paid for the streaming service can also enjoy the service for free.

9To5Mac reports that users who are eligible for the extended free Apple TV+ service will receive an email from Apple informing them of the offer. The paid users will also very likely receive an email informing them of the change in the extended offer period.

Apple TV+ continues to grow as many of its original shows have received positive reviews. The first TV series The Morning Show started the streaming service on a good note. Other shows like Ted Lasso and Tehran have also received love from critics and viewers alike.

The major growth halting point of Apple TV+ continues to be the fact that it does pack any old content. Other streaming services like Netflix and HBO Max have huge catalogues i.e movies and TV shows from other production houses.