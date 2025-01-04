Apple TV+ free for the weekend (Jan 3 – Jan 5 2025)

Apple is offering its video streaming service i.e., Apple TV+ free from January 3, 2025 to January 5, 2025. The promotional activity is part of the iPhone maker’s new year festivities. Users will have complete access to the vast library of Apple TV+, including movies and TV shows.
The offer would be a great weekend binge-watching time for users with Apple ID. Users would be required to have a device which supports Apple TV+. Further, people who buy a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, or iPod Touch will get 3 months of Apple TV+ for free.
Popular catalog of movies and TV shows
Apple TV+ contains a catalog of popular movies and TV shows such as Ted Lasso, Severance, Silo, Shrinking, and more. The top 10 movies and TV shows of Apple TV+ are the following, according to their ranking (by JustWatch):
- Silo
- Shrinking
- Severance
- Bad Sisters
- Fly Me To The Moon
- Slow Horses
- Bad Monkey
- Disclaimer
- Presumed Innocent
- Blitz
The Apple TV+ video streaming service is available on the following platforms:
- iPhone
- iPad
- Mac
- Apple TV
- Apple Vision Pro
- Roku
- Amazon Fire TV
- Chromecast with Google
- Playstation gaming console
- Xbox gaming console
- Supported TV brands include:
- Samsung
- LG
- Sony
- Vizio
- TCL
Complete list of supported devices can be found at Apple’s website at https://www.apple.com/eg/apple-tv-app/devices/
Apple is also rumoured to release a newer faster Apple TV box in 2025. It is expected to be faster, cheaper, and feature-rich, according to rumours. It will also include a newer in-house developed WiFi and Bluetooth chip. Further, the 2025 Apple TV might also include a camera for making video calls (such as through FaceTime) from the large TV screen. To compete with other streaming devices, Apple is expected to price the upcoming Apple TV under $100 (USD).
You can visit the following link to keep a track of ongoing promotions by Apple: https://www.apple.com/promo/